Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,719. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,225,000 after buying an additional 686,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

