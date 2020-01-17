Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.27

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.27 and traded as high as $23.58. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 697,086 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,737.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,770 shares of company stock worth $1,056,719 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

