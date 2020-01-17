Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,985 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,532 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $95.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

