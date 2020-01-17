Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Shares Down 2%

Aker Solutions (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,067% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

Aker Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; offshore wind farm planning, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services; and riser solutions for water depth and environmental conditions.

