Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.06

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.06 and last traded at $129.84, with a volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alamo Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.