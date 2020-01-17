Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.71.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN stock opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Albany International by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.