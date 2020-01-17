Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 10,000 Shares

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $186,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,123. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63. Alector Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. On average, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 427,642 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

