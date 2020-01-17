Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after buying an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,930,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,679,000 after buying an additional 2,114,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,547,000 after buying an additional 3,666,109 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

BABA opened at $225.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.06 and its 200-day moving average is $183.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

