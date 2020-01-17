Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,930,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,109 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.43. 11,783,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,968,013. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.24. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

