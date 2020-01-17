ALIS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One ALIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $870,953.00 and $7.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALIS alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.