Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALNA. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

