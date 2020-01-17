Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$128.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

