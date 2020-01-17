ALLUVA Market Cap Hits $83,816.00 (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $83,816.00 and $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.03559516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00197606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00128976 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva . The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

