Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,467 Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 27.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.19 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

