Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 650.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SAGE. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($0.07). SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.00% and a negative net margin of 12,931.34%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

