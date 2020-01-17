Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases New Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.