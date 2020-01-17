Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALTR. William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.95.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Altair Engineering has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 69,806 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $2,428,550.74. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,616 shares of company stock worth $6,370,182. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

