Altium (ASX:ALU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.15

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$39.15 ($27.77) and last traded at A$38.97 ($27.64), with a volume of 133449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$38.14 ($27.05).

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of A$34.45.

Altium Company Profile (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

