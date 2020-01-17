Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,328 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 530.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

