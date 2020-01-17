Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 401 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.00. 7,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,693. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $338.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.