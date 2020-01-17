Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,646. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

