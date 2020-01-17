Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $385,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $167,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.40. 2,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.39 and a 1 year high of $183.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

