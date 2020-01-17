Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,452,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

