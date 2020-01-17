Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after purchasing an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.32. The firm has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

