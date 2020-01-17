Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,164,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,695,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.58 and a 12-month high of $113.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

