Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,011,000 after buying an additional 439,901 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after buying an additional 348,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.39.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

