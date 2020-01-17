Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,495 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

MO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.14. 2,021,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,858. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.