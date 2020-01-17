Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Amarin news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $5,738,833.14. Insiders have sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amarin by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 9,413,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777,207. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

