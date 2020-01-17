Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from to in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,174.02.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,877.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,819.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

