American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $42.28, 406 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 69.35% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $13,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

