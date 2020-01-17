American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$116.87 million during the quarter.

