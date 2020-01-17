American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for about 1.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

MKC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.94. 162,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $173.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.