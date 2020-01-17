American Research & Management Co. Grows Stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2,880.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Toro were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,989,000 after buying an additional 524,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.81. 43,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $83.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

