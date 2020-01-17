American Research & Management Co. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 3.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 406,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. 56,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

