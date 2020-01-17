American Research & Management Co. Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,683. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

