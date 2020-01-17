American Research & Management Co. Sells 386 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,713 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,310 shares of company stock worth $11,796,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.