American Research & Management Co. Sells 876 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.16. The stock had a trading volume of 179,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,811. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

