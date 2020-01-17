American Research & Management Co. Sells 950 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 936,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,271. The stock has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.