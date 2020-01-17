American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

American River Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American River Bankshares to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of AMRB remained flat at $$14.77 during midday trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. Research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

