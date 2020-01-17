American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of AMT opened at $232.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.97. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $163.06 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

