Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $35,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

AMP stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.91. The company had a trading volume of 238,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

