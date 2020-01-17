Ameris Bancorp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the year.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.60. 7,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after purchasing an additional 546,096 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 524,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 431,618 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,452,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2,786.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 255,071 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

