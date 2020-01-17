Amino Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $217,528.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $217,528.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.05786103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,150,416 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

