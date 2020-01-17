AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $980,097.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One AmonD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. AmonD has a market cap of $980,097.00 and approximately $101,741.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.96 or 0.03589323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00202822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00130895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

