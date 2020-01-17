Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

