Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $197.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $164.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $726.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $728.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $865.16 million, with estimates ranging from $792.42 million to $889.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Shares of Insulet stock traded down $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $187.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,449. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,760.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. Insulet has a 52 week low of $72.65 and a 52 week high of $192.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 44.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $17,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 51.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 142,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at $693,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.