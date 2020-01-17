Analysts Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce $34.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.85 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $34.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $131.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 billion to $131.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $133.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.62 billion to $135.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $59.67. 10,689,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after buying an additional 8,858,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

