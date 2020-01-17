Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,704,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Papa bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,530.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 190,500 shares of company stock valued at $642,680 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 622,956 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

