Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $68.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 381,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,600. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,863 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 264,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

