Analysts Expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) to post $820.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $842.60 million and the lowest is $781.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $748.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 47.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 14,455,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,389,679. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,823 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Transocean by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $329,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,481,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

